Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

BIP stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.74 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,085.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

