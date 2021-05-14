Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Univar Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNVR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.