Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

