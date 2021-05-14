Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.27 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

