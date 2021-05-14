Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

