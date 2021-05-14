Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$510.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.