Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Koppers has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.