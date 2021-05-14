Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

