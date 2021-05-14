Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

BYD stock traded down C$2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$216.50. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,825. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$220.98. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

