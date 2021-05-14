Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reduced by Analyst

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $9,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,562,000 after acquiring an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

