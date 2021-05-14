Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.41 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

