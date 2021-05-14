Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $34,315,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

