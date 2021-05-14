Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Increased by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

