Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Reduced by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $456.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.