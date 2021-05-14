Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BOOT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

