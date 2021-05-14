Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

