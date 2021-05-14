QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Position Trimmed by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 63,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. 2,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

