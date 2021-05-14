Quant Price Up 43.4% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Quant has a market capitalization of $679.09 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $56.25 or 0.00112116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.73 or 0.00846564 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002864 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

