Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

Qumu stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 101,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,591. The company has a market cap of $86.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.