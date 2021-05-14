RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. RADCOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Several analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

