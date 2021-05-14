Rage Fan Reaches One Day Volume of $11,040.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $11,040.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,513,140 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

