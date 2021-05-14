Rainicorn Hits 24 Hour Volume of $471,666.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $471,666.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00612013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00236319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.74 or 0.01169215 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.64 or 0.01209197 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.