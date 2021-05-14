Raymond James Cuts OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $12.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 489.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

