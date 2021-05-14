Raymond James Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

