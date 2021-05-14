Raymond James Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $100.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $76.07 on Monday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.