Raymond James Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

