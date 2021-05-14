Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

