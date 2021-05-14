Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Several research firms have commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 23,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $492.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 137,716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

