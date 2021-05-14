RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 18,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

