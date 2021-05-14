RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.46. 18,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also: Tariff

Earnings History for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit