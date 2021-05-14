Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Realogy worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Realogy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Realogy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realogy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLGY opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

