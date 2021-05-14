Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.