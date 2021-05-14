Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.78.

NYSE:RGA opened at $127.89 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,834.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 288,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,335,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

