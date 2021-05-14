Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $28.99

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.95. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 973 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.38.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

