Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.79 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $146.07 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,548,669 coins and its circulating supply is 156,547,704 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

