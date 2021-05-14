Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 1,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

