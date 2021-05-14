Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 1,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit