Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $172.37. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,758. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 206.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,790. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

