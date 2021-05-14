Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American International Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AIG stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,416,000 after acquiring an additional 267,781 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 106.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 639,892 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

