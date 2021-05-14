Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.95 ($65.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.95 ($65.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRE traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €44.12 ($51.90). 986,203 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

