Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Finning International (FTT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Finning International (TSE: FTT) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00.

5/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Finning International stock traded up C$0.65 on Friday, reaching C$33.68. 313,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571 in the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

