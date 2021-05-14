Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ):

5/7/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

5/4/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

5/3/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/1/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/24/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/17/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/10/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Oxford Square Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

