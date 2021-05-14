Retirement Planning Group Acquires 305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

AAPL opened at $124.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

