Reviewing Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Bentley Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $320,000.00 59.27 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Bentley Systems $736.65 million 17.23 $103.09 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -2,141.60% -79.08% -44.32% Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

