Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 32,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,683. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,142,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.