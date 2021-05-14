Richard Ross Sells 20,000 Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) insider Richard Ross sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

DNL stock opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.88) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £92.96 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39. Diurnal Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28).

Diurnal Group Company Profile

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

