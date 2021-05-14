Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $130,011.36 and approximately $41,316.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.96 or 0.00062261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

