Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $31.20

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $32.80. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 13 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

