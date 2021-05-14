Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells $22,667.40 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $22,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 461,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

