Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of RBA opened at $61.41 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
