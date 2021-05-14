Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.41 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

