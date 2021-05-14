Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
RBA opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.
In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
