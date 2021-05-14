Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.