Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) PT Raised to C$79.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$74.67 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

